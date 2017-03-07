Citizen's Voice
“As a new full-time resident of this lovely island paradise and have also traded my car for a bicycle, I found it particularly mean-spirited for the person who had the ‘Idea for Old Town traffic: Require tourists to park in New Town and bus them in.’ As a former ‘tourist,’ I parked where the city meters allowed or in the city lots. Rather than complain about parkin...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.