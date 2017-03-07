Hallendale man charged with fleeing on motorcycle
ISLAMORADA — A 35-year-old motorcyclist accused of fleeing from deputies while driving recklessly Friday afternoon was arrested, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
John Vega was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding police, driving with his license suspended and resisting arrest.
Deputy Nelson Sanchez was northbound...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.