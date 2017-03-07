Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
CHS officials: LKMC is not for sale
The hospital company that operates Lower Keys Medical Center is in Key West for the long haul, company officials said Monday, amid numerous reports that Community Health Systems plans to sell 25 of its hospitals in the coming year.
“Community Health Systems has reported that we are working on transactions that will result in the divestitures of some of our affiliated hospital...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.