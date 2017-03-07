Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
CHS officials: LKMC is not for sale
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
The hospital company that operates Lower Keys Medical Center is in Key West for the long haul, company officials said Monday, amid numerous reports that Community Health Systems plans to sell 25 of its hospitals in the coming year.

“Community Health Systems has reported that we are working on transactions that will result in the divestitures of some of our affiliated hospital...

