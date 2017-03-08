Euthanasia figures trending down at animal shelters

MONROE COUNTY — The percentage of cats and dogs being euthanized at two of the three taxpayer-funded animal shelters in the Florida Keys decreased from calendar year 2015 to 2016, according to data provided by Monroe County.

A similar determination couldn’t be made about the Middle Keys shelter due to a lack of data for one month in 2015 as it underwent a management change.

The county’s three contracted shelters are required to submit monthly reports to Public Works detailing the services provided to animals in their care, including how many unadoptable animals are euthanized due to illness, injury, aggressiveness or age.

The Lower Keys shelter, operated by Florida Keys SPCA, euthanized 133 cats, or 21.7 percent, of the 614 that were brought in or picked up in 2016. It euthanized 72 dogs, or 15.2 percent, of the 473 that entered the shelter last year.

Those percentages are down from 2015, when the shelter euthanized 151 cats, or 28.5 percent, of the 529 there and 79 dogs, or 16 percent, of the 496 there.

The Middle Keys shelter, also operated by the Florida Keys SPCA, euthanized 52 cats, or 28.9 percent, of the 180 brought in or picked up in 2016. It euthanized 17 dogs, or 6.8 percent, of the 250 that entered the shelter last year.

In 2015, it euthanized 50 cats, or 28.4 percent, of the 176 there and 22 dogs, or 11.3 percent, of the 194 there. These numbers don’t include data from October when former contractor Safe Harbor Animal Rescue of the Keys, due to financial shortcomings, asked the county to hand over its operations to the Florida Keys SPCA.

Florida Keys SPCA Executive Director Tammy Fox attributed the reductions in percentages of euthanasia at both of the shelters she oversees to money spent on veterinarians working with their ill and injured animals.

“We will expend every medical dollar we can on these animals,” Fox said.

Last year, the Middle Keys shelter had about $48,900 in medical expenses, Fox said. And in Key West, that number was roughly $110,800. The contracts with the county only specify animal control services; therefore, money spent on veterinarians or other services have to be secured from private donors.

The Upper Keys Animal Shelter, operated by the Humane Animal Care Coalition, euthanized 271 cats, or 63.5 percent, of the 427 brought in or picked up in 2016. It euthanized 54 dogs, or 26.6 percent, of the 204 that entered the shelter last year.

Those percentages are down from 2015, when the shelter euthanized 402 cats, or 75.8 percent, of the 559 there and 79 dogs, or 43 percent, of the 184 there.

Upper Keys shelter manager Marsha Garrettson attributed reductions in the number of cats being euthanized under her watch to the shelter's free spay-and-neuter program. But she added that feral feline colonies in the area are nowhere close to being under control yet.

“That’s definitely still a problem,” Garrettson said.

As for adoption rates, the Lower Keys shelter found homes for 306 cats, or 49.8 percent, and 155 dogs, or 32.8 percent. The Middle Keys found homes for 105 cats, or 58.3 percent, and 89 dogs, or 35.6 percent. The Upper Keys shelter found homes for 113 cats, or 26.5 percent, and 71 dogs, or 34.8 percent.

The adoption rates for the Lower Keys shelter in 2015 were almost identical to numbers for 2016. The Middle Keys shelter had about a 6 percent increase in cat adoptions, but a 12 percent decrease in finding its dogs a home. The Upper Keys shelter had about a 5 percent increase in cat rehoming but a 10 percent decrease in dog-related ones.

The Lower and Middle keys shelters, according to its monthly reports, transferred some of their adoptable animals to no-kill shelters and breed-specific organizations across the state to help further aid in finding homes for animals. This is aside from its local adoptions.

Garrettson said her shelter does not have a partnership with such establishments.

“That’s not going to fix anything here [in the Keys],” Garrettson said last week. “That’s just giving your problems to another area. A lot of shelters make that mistake.”

The Lower Keys shelter receives $518,605 annually from Monroe County for their services, the Middle Keys $249,296 and the Upper Keys $285,788. All three shelters have five-year contracts with the county that began in 2015.

