Legislative session begins as reports muddy water storage

SOUTH FLORIDA — The Florida Senate is wasting no time discussing a controversial bill that calls on the state to purchase 60,000 acres of land south of Lake Okeechobee by the end of the year for water storage as a part of a greater Everglades restoration effort.

After convening on Tuesday in Tallahassee for the Florida Legislature’s two-month session, the Senate’s Appropriations Subcommittee on the Environment and Natural Resources is set to discuss SB 10 at its March 8 meeting.

State Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, said HB 761, the House’s companion bill, will be discussed soon by the Natural Resources and Public Lands Subcommittee she chairs. While a specific hearing date hasn’t been set, she said it would likely be in a week or two.

Both bills have a long road ahead of them.

Each has to make it through a handful of committees before reaching their respective floors for a vote. If ultimately approved by the Senate and House, they would still need to be signed by Gov. Rick Scott, who in the recent past has remained pretty quiet on the issue of expediting the purchase of land in the Everglades Agricultural Area for water storage. His proposed 2017 budget includes no money for such a purchase.

Just a week before the new legislative session began, the Everglades Foundation, an environmental organization based in Miami, released a report from Clemson University touting the economic benefits of building a large reservoir like the one proposed in SB 10.

The project, the report claims, would create around 39,000 jobs and generate a $19 billion uptick in real estate values by improving water quality along the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie rivers, which are currently used to discharge polluted water from Lake Okeechobee into the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic Ocean when lake levels are too high.

And just days before the Everglades Foundation report, the James Madison Institute, a conservative policy research organization in Tallahassee, released a report saying that building the large reservoir in the Everglades Agricultural Area, as proposed, would result in the loss of roughly 4,000 jobs and $695 million.

State Sen. Anitere Flores, R-Miami, who represents the Florida Keys and supports the plan to purchase land now for the southern reservoir, wasn’t surprised by the competing reports.

“Both [the environment and farming] are important to Florida, and we don’t have to choose one over the other,” Flores told the Free Press. “There’s enough room for both.”

Raschein said both reports raise good questions about economic impacts.

“Each has valid points,” she said Friday.

In January, state Sen. Rob Bradley, R-Fleming Island, filed SB 10 in an effort to help reduce harmful freshwater discharges from Lake Okeechobee into the Caloosahatchee and St. Lucie estuaries. It was part of a $2.4 billion plan orchestrated by state Senate President Joe Negron, a Republican who represents the Treasure Coast.

Freshwater from the lake would be sent to the southern reservior during the wet months, where it would be scrubbed clean of nutrients that have plagued the estuaries with toxic algae blooms. It would then be funneled into Everglades National Park during the dry months to keep Florida Bay from becoming too salty.

In the summer of 2015, the freshwater-starved bay suffered a massive seagrass die-off during a period of drought that wiped out a documented 22,000 acres in its northeastern portion. It has yet to fully recover.

And last summer, Scott declared a state of emergency after toxic algae overtook the St. Lucie waterways along the Treasure Coast due to water releases from the lake.

SB 10 doesn’t identify the 60,000 acres that would be purchased but requires the South Florida Water Management District to make offers to willing sellers. If the district fails to acquire the 60,000 acres by Dec. 31, 2017, then it must move forward a month later with an option to purchase more than double that amount in the EAA as spelled out in an agreement forged in 2010 between former Gov. Charlie Crist and U.S. Sugar.

U.S. Sugar has since tried to back away from that deal, and district board members, who are appointed by Scott, have expressed opposition to purchasing EAA land before 2020. The district has noted that the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, which it is responsible for carrying out in partnership with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, doesn’t call for action on the southern reservoir until the next decade.

However, after meeting with federal officials, Negron, in a press release last Friday, said, “If the Florida Legislature approves and funds additional water storage south of Lake Okeechobee, the Army Corps of Engineers will reevaluate the order of priority in the 2016 Integrated Delivery Schedule.”

Scott’s office was noncommittal when asked last week if the governor supports the proposal to expedite the southern reservoir project. Press Secretary Kerri Wyland responded to a Free Press email saying only that the governor would review any legislation that makes it to his desk.

Raschein said she expects a bill in some form to be approved by the Legislature and ultimately by Scott.

“We know what we need to do,” she said. “We’ll get there.”

bbowden@keysnews.com