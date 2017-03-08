Alleged shotgun shooter wants bail

MARATHON — A 47-year-old man accused of fatally shooting a Marathon man in the stomach with a shotgun in December wants to be given a reasonable bail, but prosecutors are opposing the move.

Gary Charles Moore II, of Marathon, was charged with felony second-degree murder, which carries a maximum punishment of life in state prison upon conviction.

County Judge Ruth Becker is hearing arguments from Assistant State Attorneys Colleen Dunne and Val Winter as well as defense attorney Donald Barrett over whether the evidence against Moore is great enough to warrant keeping him in jail.

The proceeding began last Tuesday and was expected to be completed Monday. Becker could make a ruling from the bench or issue a written order at a later date, the latter of which is more common.

Barrett argued in his written motion that Moore has no felony criminal history, no violent criminal history, has never failed to appear in court and does not pose a danger to the community.

Moore remains at the Monroe County Detention Center on Stock Island under no bail.

Moore, a resident of the 10000 block of 7th Avenue, was arrested by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on an initial charge of manslaughter shortly after the 9:30 p.m. Dec. 23 shooting in which John Stephens, 46, was killed. Stephens, shot in the stomach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Moore initially told deputies that he shot Stephens with a shotgun after Stephens hit him in the face and that he felt threatened. Later, when Moore was being taken from a patrol vehicle to an interview room, he said he “had not taken his shotgun out [of] the case in a while, so he decided to take it out,” according to an arrest report.

“When he went to pull the shotgun out of the case, it went off and hit John,” the report states.

But Moore then requested a lawyer, refused to comment further and law enforcement ended the conversation, so what may have spurred the shooting, or if it was possibly an accident, was not stated or reported.

Moore had a cut over his eye when he was arrested.

One neighbor told deputies that the men got into a fight about two weeks prior to the shooting over alcoholic drinks.

Moore is a maintenance man who works on Upper Matecumbe Key.

