911 called for earlier storm drain incident

KEY LARGO — The county’s Lake Surprise Roadway and Drainage Improvement Project in Sexton Cove may not have been incident-free in the months leading up to the tragic fatalities on Jan. 16, when three D.N. Higgins workers died after succumbing to toxic gas inside a stormwater drain.

Redacted records provided by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office dated Sept. 6, 2016, indicate that a 911 call prompted an ambulance to be sent to 841 Largo Road, which is in the same neighborhood as the deadly Long Key Road incident.

The report states, “Man is passed out in a storm drain.” The victim was described as a male in his 20s who was said to be unconscious and breathing.

Heather Bennett, supervisor of the sheriff’s records department, said information was redacted from the report because the 911 caller requested anonymity.

A family member of one of the victims of the Jan. 16 incident, however, told the Free Press last week that the Sept. 6 incident was related to the D.N. Higgins project. The county contractor has not responded to Free Press queries for information.

The Key Largo Ambulance Corps refused to provide the Free Press with any information about the incident, claiming all details in its six-page report are protected under the federal Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act. The department said the entire report is considered “medical,” even though the young male declined medical transport.

The HIPAA law protects patients’ medical records and other health information provided to health plans, doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers.

The Key Largo Volunteer Fire Department said it doesn’t have specifics about the September incident since the ambulance corps was the first responder. A firefighter with Station 25 confirmed that the only information listed in the department’s file was that a young male was laying supine, or on his back, but breathing.

No reference to the incident is filed under D.N. Higgins’ name on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s website.

Michael D’aquino, a U.S. Department of Labor spokesperson, said employers are only required to report an amputation, eye loss, hospitalization or a fatality to OSHA. The investigation into the Jan. 16 incident is still ongoing with OSHA.

But two new citations against D.N Higgins have appeared since last week. The two are dated Sept. 9, 2015. Both are fines settled in the amount of $960 each related to a Key West project on Duval and Fleming streets.

Both penalties are listed as “serious” — one is for not wearing helmets or head protection, and the other is for not wearing gloves while mixing hazardous materials.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the Jan. 16 fatalities.

tjava@keysnews.com