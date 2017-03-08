Fleeing man smashes car through Ocean Reef gate

UPPER KEYS — A Miami man accused of refusing to stop his car and fleeing from deputies and smashing a car through the closed Ocean Reef entrance gate was arrested Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Eduardo Fernandez, 21, was charged with felony fleeing and eluding as well as misdemeanor DUI.

Sgt. Scott Ward was at Mi...