Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Rooster gets last laugh in DUI crash
CITIZEN STAFF 

Why did the rooster cross the road? To get the heck out of the way of a careening golf cart driven by a drunken tourist. 

Police allege Daniel H. Jones, 34, from Cinnaminson, New Jersey lost control of the cart that eventually rolled onto its side Friday night, sending Jones and a female passenger skipping across the pavement.  

Jones was charged w...

