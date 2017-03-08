ISLAMORADA

Man rescued from cruise ship

The Coast Guard medevaced an 89-year-old man Tuesday from the cruise ship Seven Seas Explorer approximately 26 miles southeast of Islamorada.

Watchstanders received a call from the crew of the Seven Seas Explorer stating one of the passengers was experiencing chest pains. The watchstanders directed the launch of an Air Station Miami MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew, according to a pre...