In observance of the recent National Invasive Awareness Week, this is the time of the year to create your own weeding party. Walk around the perimeter of your yard and pull out all the unwanted or invasive plants. Most of these will have flown in on a wing or a breeze and lodged in the crannies near the house or a fence.

The honey harvested by bees from the Brazilian pepper tree is tasty. That is the only good thing I can say about this most aggressive and widespread invasive species.

It is a shape-changer and can be a sprawling shrub, small tree or vine. Its branches can be upright, reclining or crawl along the ground like an urbane snake. Any ecosystem will do as it thrives in swamps, hardwood hammocks and dunes. It survives hurricanes, droughts and saltwater. It can devour native forests, covering other trees and depriving them of light. It was declared a noxious weed by Florida and a Category No. 1 invasive.

Even its name — Shinus terebinthifolius — sounds evil.

If you have a constant sore throat, dry or itchy eyes, contact dermatitis or any allergies, the Brazilian pepper tree could be to blame. It smells like turpentine when in bloom, but emits other chemicals into the air that cause allergic reactions in sensitive people. The sap can cause rashes that last for months. The Brazilian pepper is in the same family as cashews, poison ivy and poison oak.

The World Conservation Union placed the Brazilian pepper on a list of 100 of the world’s worst invasive species along with melaleuca and Australian pine. It is difficult to kill. If it is chopped down, suckers come up from the roots around the trunk. If those are cut down, twice as many return. It grows by the hour, reaching a height of 8 feet in a year. Like the predatory villain in a horror movie, it will not die. Herbicides that may be effective are Triclopyr and Glyphosate. But in our sensitive landscape, it is better to dig out the roots and weed the small starters with no mercy. If the tree is left unfettered, it can grow to 40 feet in height.

To recognize Brazilian pepper, look for alternate 5- to 11-inch pinnately compound, oval leaflets. Each leaflet is 2 to 3 inches long and 1 inch wide with finely toothed margins. Leaflets contain yellowish veins or a red mid-rib.

Small flowers bloom profusely in axillary clusters and form into clusters of hundreds of bright red fruit. When it ripens, this fruit has a narcotic effect on birds, which eat the fruit and deposit seeds everywhere. If the fruit is eaten by humans, look for throat closure, vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pains. If the tree is burned, a mace-like gas spews in the air.

The Brazilian pepper was brought to this country in 1840 probably because of its cute, red berries. By 1940 it was declared invasive by the state. Twenty other countries also call it invasive.

Patrick Garvey at Big Pine Key’s Grimal Grove found Brazilian pepper devouring the entire exotic fruit grove that he fought to save. His first job was to try to clear the land of the poisonous peppers. Not an easy task. Many volunteers were needed to help eliminate the roots buried in the ground.

It is illegal to sell, plant or buy Brazilian pepper or seeds in Florida. If you have one in your yard, be a hero and dig it up.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”