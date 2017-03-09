1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 a.m. and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.48, thermometer 80, wind north northeast 1, clouds ½. Read papers. P.M. Siesta. Weather pleasant.

1862: The case of the ship S.R. Mallory, owned by Williams Curry Sons of Key West and which...