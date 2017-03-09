KEY WEST
Nine-day Paradise Paint Out program raises $71K for Children's shelter
The Florida Keys Children’s Shelter recently raised $71,000 during the Paradise Paint Out, a nine-day event that brought 20 plein air artists to raise awareness and funds for Monroe County’s at-risk children and families.
Some highlights included a full moon nocturnal painting at the Florida Keys County Club in Marathon, artist demonstrations at Grimal Grove i...
