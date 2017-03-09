Drunken UF student prez-elect arrested
KEY WEST — One drunken spring breaker and collegiate politician’s career just took a dive, or perhaps a push.
University of Florida student body president-elect William Smith Meyers, 22, in town for spring break, was charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief early Tuesday after police allege he was drunkenly pushing over motorcycles.
