Florida Keys News
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Kirwan leads 'Fins to perfection
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It took the Marathon High School softball team just three innings on Wednesday afternoon to topple visiting Everglades Prep, 15-0, at the Middle Keys campus.

Grace Kirwan pitched a perfect game — nine-up, nine-down — for the Dolphins with three strikeouts and the defense made the plays.

“We really didn’t get a lot out of this game,” said...

