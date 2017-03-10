MONROE COUNTY
Flu shots urged
The Florida Department of Health in Monroe County urges Floridians to prevent getting seasonal flu and spreading it to others by getting the flu vaccine as early as possible.
Flu vaccines are available at the Florida Department of Health in Monroe County health clinics in Key West, Marathon, and Tavernier.
For an appointment in Key West, call 305-809-5280; in Marathon...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.