Florida Keys News
Friday, March 10, 2017
Agencies to remove derelict vessels
Boats, chugs litter Marquesas Keys
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

After more than a year of planning, roughly 32 abandoned and derelict vessels will be removed from one of the Florida Keys most environmentally sensitive areas.

Weather permitting, the $61,000 removal project in the Marquesas Keys will begin Sunday and be completed by April 1, the start of bird nesting season on the offshore islands in the Keys.

For more than a y...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Castro's daughter gives speech
Friday, March 10, 2017
City to extend Angela Street for park exit
Friday, March 10, 2017
Feds, state agencies continue screwworm fight
Friday, March 10, 2017
Former Cay Clubs CFO convicted
Thursday, March 9, 2017
MCSO: Violent rape on boat in harbor
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Murder counts stand in boulevard death
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
FKCC wants Upper Keys campus
Thursday, March 9, 2017 -
Legislative session begins as reports muddy water storage
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 -
Lopez: Revisit planning director firing
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 -
Motorist moves to have charges dropped
Tuesday, March 7, 2017 -
Transient rental fines vary widely
Monday, March 6, 2017 -
Cottage renovation creates rift
Sunday, March 5, 2017 -