Florida Keys News
Agencies to remove derelict vessels
Boats, chugs litter Marquesas Keys
After more than a year of planning, roughly 32 abandoned and derelict vessels will be removed from one of the Florida Keys most environmentally sensitive areas.
Weather permitting, the $61,000 removal project in the Marquesas Keys will begin Sunday and be completed by April 1, the start of bird nesting season on the offshore islands in the Keys.
For more than a y...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.