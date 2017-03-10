Florida Keys News
Friday, March 10, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Hernandez powers, pitches Mr. Z's to win
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

Mr. Z’s Miesha Hernandez parked the yellow orb out of Rosa E. Hernandez Field for a three-run shot and singled and she struck out eight over five innings pitching to help her team to a 9-2 victory over Keys Federal Credit Union in Key West Girls Recreational Softball League A Division action.

Ariadna Ruiz drove in two runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Dharma Murray sing...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
'Fins come up short in pitchers' duel
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
0 comments
Salty Nutz Crab Co. traps pair of victories in youth hockey
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
0 comments
Sun Devils need first road win to stay in playoff hunt
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
0 comments
Project Unified team gaining steam
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
0 comments
Conchs seeking momentum
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
0 comments
'Canes make it six straight, prepare for Belen on Friday
Thursday, March 9, 2017 -
0 comments