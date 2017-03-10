Hernandez powers, pitches Mr. Z's to win

Mr. Z’s Miesha Hernandez parked the yellow orb out of Rosa E. Hernandez Field for a three-run shot and singled and she struck out eight over five innings pitching to help her team to a 9-2 victory over Keys Federal Credit Union in Key West Girls Recreational Softball League A Division action.

Ariadna Ruiz drove in two runs via a two-base hit and a base hit, Dharma Murray sing...