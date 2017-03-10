1852: Carysfort Reef Lighthouse was first lighted.

1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:45 and walked to the Salt Ponds, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m. barometer 29.55, thermometer 80, wind north northwest 3, clouds 7. Wrote to Mother. Wrote to L. Campbell and Company enclosing $1.00 for Chapman’s Principie. Mailed a le...