MONROE COUNTY
Strategic plan meetings upcoming
The Monroe County Board of County Commissioners will host a series of three community meetings to provided input regarding the crafting of the county’s new five-year strategic plan.
The 2018-2023 plan will serve to guide the county’s future policy and budget decisions.
At the meetings, Monroe County Administrator Roman Gastesi will provide a State of the C...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.