HARRIET ANNE HILD

Harriet Anne Hild (nee Soehnel), peacefully passed away in her Key Largo home on March 7, 2017. She was 88 years old.

Harriet was born on July 2, 1928 in Brooklyn, New York to Robert Soehnel and Barbara Louise Seibel. She graduated from St. John’s University, achieving a master’s degree in education. She then worked as an elementary teach...