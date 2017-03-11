Florida Keys News
Lady Conchs hold off Leopard behind ace's arm
With the bases loaded and two outs of a one-run game in the in the sixth inning, Lady Conchs starting pitcher Kendall Snow was able to end the threat with a strikeout and the senior did it again in the top of the seventh with the tying run on second base to secure a 3-2 victory for the Key West High softball team against visiting Hernando High on Friday night at the BackYard.
