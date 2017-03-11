Citizen's Voice
“I told my wife that my recent need to take long walks on the beach has nothing to do with the arrival of spring breakers. She doesn’t believe me either.”
“To the person who wrote in about getting a ‘finders fee’ to report illegal renters, I love it! Your idea has one major flaw, though. Depending on the violator’s last name, there is no fi...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.