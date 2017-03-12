KEY WEST

Final Key West cemetery strolls March 25

The final Key West Cemetery strolls this season will take place Saturday, March 25.

During the stroll, small groups of visitors will be escorted to gravesites, where interpreters will tell the stories of the deceased in brief monologues. The groups are scheduled for departures at 9:30, 9:50, and 10:10 a.m.

Reservations are necessary and can be made by calling 305-304-...