Robin Robinson

A sponge filters 3,400 gallons of water while you sleep

A sponge is an animal. As an animal it does a huge amount of work to support clean water by filtering water in search of its food. One basketball size sponge filters 425 gallons of water per hour. It could fill a small swimming pool in a day. There are 41,538 sponges in an area the size of a football field (someone counted). Sixty different species are in the waters around the Florida reefs, wh...