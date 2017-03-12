JAMES RILEY ‘JIMBO’ MASSINGILL

James Riley “Jimbo” Massingill, a born-and-bred Conch who lived in Key West most of his life, was called to Heaven on Feb. 11, 2017.

Born Oct. 12, 1951, to Cletis Massingill and the late Mary Walterson, he is survived by his wife of 37 years, Charlotte Massingill, son Gregory and daughter Sabrina Massingill,...