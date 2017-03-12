Florida Keys Business
Sunday, March 12, 2017
Celebrating Stock Island
The Perry Hotel will complete Stock Island Marina Village

By Mandy Miles Key West Citizen  

Stock Island is stepping up things.

Long overlooked and often underestimated, Key West’s northeastern neighbor is shining with stylish new construction, though still steeped in maritime tradition.

The Perry Hotel Key West at Stock Island Marina Village epitomizes the unexpected, and uniquely enjoyable contrasts of industry and luxury, history and progress, land...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Business
Detect. Protect. Connect.
Sunday, February 26, 2017
Get fresh with a local -- fish
Sunday, February 19, 2017
Tasty tour of Europe
Sunday, February 12, 2017
Sail, shop, repeat
Sunday, January 29, 2017
Plunge into paradise
Sunday, January 22, 2017
Final resting place
Sunday, January 15, 2017