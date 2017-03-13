Wolverines take advantage of 'Canes deficiency for victory

It was a clean sweep for Belen Jesuit with an 18-4 win over the Coral Shores boys’ lacrosse team on Friday night at the Tavernier campus.

On Saturday, the Wolverines toppled Key West, 15-5.

Against the Hurricanes, assistant Coach Chris Carrow said Coral Shores did not have a complete contingency of players against the very talented Belen team.

R...