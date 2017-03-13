Florida Keys News
Monday, March 13, 2017
Wolverines take advantage of 'Canes deficiency for victory
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
rcooke@keysnews.com

It was a clean sweep for Belen Jesuit with an 18-4 win over the Coral Shores boys’ lacrosse team on Friday night at the Tavernier campus.

On Saturday, the Wolverines toppled Key West, 15-5.

Against the Hurricanes, assistant Coach Chris Carrow said Coral Shores did not have a complete contingency of players against the very talented Belen team.

&#82...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
