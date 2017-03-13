Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
No bail for would-be truck robber
A 58-year-old man with an extensive criminal history accused of buying a handgun from an undercover operative with the intention of robbing an armored bank truck and fleeing to Cuba with the money will not be given bail as per a judge’s order.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Lurana S. Snow ordered Jose Ramon Pulido-Nolazco, of Stock Island, be detained prior to trial and unt...
