Man arrested for stealing guitars
MARATHON — A 47-year-old man accused of breaking into a residence and stealing two Fender guitars was arrested Wednesday, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Antonio Lourenco of Marathon was charged with burglary and grand theft.
The victim called the Sheriff’s Office just after midnight Wednesday to report his residence on 23rd...
