Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Cyclist second US 1 fatality this year
CITIZEN STAFF

A 62-year-old Key Largo man airlifted to a Miami hospital earlier this month after being struck by a truck has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. 

Roger Lee Andrulot was cycling on the bicycle path at Mile Marker 99 at 10:25 a.m. on March 4 when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by James Watts, 81, of New York, reports say. 

<...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
County seeks input on new spending plan
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Former sailor sentenced to 25 years
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
FWC's Jimmy Johnson retiring -- respectfully
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Monroe County students on spring break
Monday, March 13, 2017
Smugglers plead guilty as agreement with prosecutors
Monday, March 13, 2017
No bail for would-be truck robber
Monday, March 13, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
AIPP moving forward with city art
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 -
County to address housing, lock-outs
Monday, March 13, 2017 -
City seeks homeless shelter proposal
Sunday, March 12, 2017 -
Storm brewing over TDC funds
Saturday, March 11, 2017 -
Agencies to remove derelict vessels
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
FKCC wants Upper Keys campus
Thursday, March 9, 2017 -