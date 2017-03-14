Cyclist second US 1 fatality this year

A 62-year-old Key Largo man airlifted to a Miami hospital earlier this month after being struck by a truck has died, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Roger Lee Andrulot was cycling on the bicycle path at Mile Marker 99 at 10:25 a.m. on March 4 when he was struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram driven by James Watts, 81, of New York, reports say.
