Margaritaville Resort booked 10 runs in its final two at bats to pull off a 16-7 win over Tropical Movers on Tuesday in Key West Coed Softball League play at Pepe Hernandez Field.

Bridget Woods led the way with a double as part of her 4-for-4 night at the plate. Mike MacKeown had an in-the-park home run and a pair of base hits, Jen Silva drove in four runs on two doubles and a sing...