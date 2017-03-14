Florida Keys News
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
AIPP moving forward with city art
BY SCOTT UNGER Citizen Staff
sunger@keysnews.com

The first piece of public art at City Hall was approved by the Key West Art In Public Places board Monday, with more on the way at several city properties.

The board unanimously approved relocating John Martini’s “Orange Head” sculpture, which previously stood outside the retail complex at 540 Greene St., to the grounds of city hall.

The 11-foot-tall...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Cyclist second US 1 fatality this year
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
FWC's Jimmy Johnson retiring -- respectfully
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
County seeks input on new spending plan
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Former sailor sentenced to 25 years
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Smugglers plead guilty as agreement with prosecutors
Monday, March 13, 2017
No bail for would-be truck robber
Monday, March 13, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
County to address housing, lock-outs
Monday, March 13, 2017 -
City seeks homeless shelter proposal
Sunday, March 12, 2017 -
Storm brewing over TDC funds
Saturday, March 11, 2017 -
Agencies to remove derelict vessels
Friday, March 10, 2017 -
FKCC wants Upper Keys campus
Thursday, March 9, 2017 -
Legislative session begins as reports muddy water storage
Wednesday, March 8, 2017 -