Citizen's Voice
“If we have room to build a 200-room hotel at the Truman Waterfront, we have room for 200 rooms of affordable housing for the people who work here!”
“The anti-car, we-want-bicycles-only crowd is so anti-vehicle that they can’t even see how Uber would benefit by allowing one car to replace many. It must be exhausting to have that much hate while you claim to...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.