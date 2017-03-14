Police seek help in hit-and-run incident
Key West police are asking for the public’s help in finding a newer model white SUV, possibly a Mazda, that may have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run Sunday that sent a bicyclist to a Miami hospital.
The incident report was not available Monday, but police say the sport utility vehicle struck two cars and a 28-year-old Key West woman on a bicycle, said spok...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.