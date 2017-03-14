Police seek help in hit-and-run incident

Key West police are asking for the public’s help in finding a newer model white SUV, possibly a Mazda, that may have been involved in an early morning hit-and-run Sunday that sent a bicyclist to a Miami hospital.

The incident report was not available Monday, but police say the sport utility vehicle struck two cars and a 28-year-old Key West woman on a bicycle, said spok...