KEY WEST

Church offers recitals

Peace Covenant Presbyterian Church is hosting a series of Lenten recitals on Thursdays at 1 p.m. throughout March.

Organist John Penkoske and pianist Joseph Lowe will present a collection of organ-piano duets.

On Thursday, March 16, the program will include variations on the English “Coventry Carole,” Handel’s March from “Judas Maccabeus,”...