KEY WEST
Fraternal/Organization Day scheduled for church
The Cornish Memorial AME Zion Church’s Women’s Home and Overseas Missionary Society will hold its Fraternal/Organization Day on Saturday, March 18, at 5 p.m. at the church.
The theme of this year’s event, which is free and open to the public, is “Personal Transformation,” and will feature speaker Officer Kyles Murphy from the Key West Police Department...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.