A sponge is an animal that does a huge amount of work to support clean water by filtering it in search of food. One basketball-size sponge filters 425 gallons of water per hour. It could fill a small swimming pool in a day. An area the size of a football field can hold 41,538 sponges. Sixty different species live in the waters around the Florida reefs, which is the third largest reef in the world.

Long misclassified as a plant, sponges have no organs and eat by forcing water through their bodies. That is what makes them different than plants. Plants manufacture their own food with the sun, water and air. Animals eat other things.

There are four different environments in the near ocean waters: the coral reef, seagrass areas, mangrove forests and hard bottom. Sponges like the hard bottom and provide hiding places for small fish, baby lobsters, worms and tiny shrimp.

Sponges have enemies. Hawk-billed turtles eat them whole. Butterfly fish, puffers and angelfish nibble on their edges, not to mention the human spongers who favor yellow sponges, loggerhead and the Cadillac of sponges, sheepswool. There is also the danger of die-off from massive algae blooms.

Keys spongers no longer hand harvest from the shallow waters with 5-inch hooks mounted on long poles. This method left some of the sponge still attached to the rock and allowed 30 percent of them to regenerate. Now, the sponges are cut off leaving more sponge intact and their regeneration is up to 70 percent. Spongers are farming their ocean fields. It takes four years to grow a full-sized sponge from the previously harvested core.

It is this quality of regeneration that a consortium of six groups in the Florida Sea Grant has been making use of for the last six years. So far, they have planted 15,000 new sponges in the Florida Bay. Shelly Krueger, a marine biologist with the University of Florida/IFAS Extension Service, talked to the Key West Garden Club about the project of planting new sponges in areas of serious die-off.

This project takes a fist-sized piece of sponge and zip-ties it to a half brick. The sponges are then lined up in rows in a nursery located in shallow waters near Marathon. After they are well established and have grown to cover both the brick and the zip-tie strip, they will be taken to an underwater hard-bottom area and placed there to grow. Some sponges have a life span of 100 years. Scientists can put a sponge in a blender and it will re-form into a sponge afterwards.

Sponges reproduce by emitting ova that drift along until they fall to the ocean floor. In shallow water with low currents the ova lands close to its parent. By changing the places that the new sponge seedlings are planted, more diversity is introduced into the environment.

New things are being discovered about sponges and there is still much to discover. Scientists like Mark Butler and Ken Nedimyer are searching to see which sponges survive better in warmer water and then cloning those genetically superior examples. They also expose the sponges to algae blooms and clone the ones that survive the bloom.

Scientists have recorded clicking sounds coming from the sponges. Snapping shrimp that hide in the recesses of the sponges make the noise. It is thought that these noises are signals that attract just-hatched fish or lobsters guiding them to a hiding place in the sponge.

Sponges are anti-microbial. Because they cannot move they developed chemical defenses against predators that may prove to be valuable drugs used against lung, breast and pancreatic cancers.

Key West Master Gardener Robin Robinson was a columnist for the Chicago Daily News and syndicated with Princeton Features.

Her books are “Plants of Paradise” and a “Roots, Rocks and Rain: Native Trees of the Florida Keys.”