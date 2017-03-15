Citizen's Voice
“I hate daylight saving time. We need to abandon this archaic practice and leave time alone! Standard time all the way!”
“Let’s wait a couple months to check in with the bicycle-only crowd and see how their pedaling commute from Big Coppitt to Key West is going.”
“School is out for a week and there is no traffic to speak of on the L...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.