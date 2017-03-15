Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
None opposed to release of treated mosquitoes
BY TIMOTHY O'HARA Citizen Staff
tohara@keysnews.com

Recent plans to release lab-reared mosquitoes could be titled a tale of two mosquitoes.

The plan by the British company Oxitec to conduct a test release of genetically-modified mosquitoes on Key Haven has been bitterly opposed and lost in Key Haven during the general election in November.

The company has since refiled its proposal with the U.S. Food and Drug Administr...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Anti-fracking coalition brings message to Keys
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Council open to adjusting dock lengths
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Save Our Pines picnic to celebrate success
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Winter storm affects travel everywhere
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Neighbors reach deal over contested tree
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Proposed reactors on shaky ground
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Water bill expands, includes Keys funds
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 -
LifeNet to make last plea to county
Wednesday, March 15, 2017 -
AIPP moving forward with city art
Tuesday, March 14, 2017 -
County to address housing, lock-outs
Monday, March 13, 2017 -
City seeks homeless shelter proposal
Sunday, March 12, 2017 -
Storm brewing over TDC funds
Saturday, March 11, 2017 -