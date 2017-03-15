Woman charged with hurting boyfriend
A broken vase and a broken relationship — and then an arrest.
A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday night at a residence on Sugarloaf Key for battery for breaking a vase by throwing it at her boyfriend, cutting him and leaving pieces of glass in his hand.
Deputy Evan Calhoun responded to a 911 call around 9 p.m. Monday from the male victim, stating he had been...
