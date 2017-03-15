Florida Keys News
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
A decade of shade
Save Our Pines picnic to celebrate success
BY MANDY MILES Citizen Staff
By now, there’d be none.

The towering Australian pine trees that sway above Fort Zachary Taylor State Park would be relegated to photographs and memories — if a group of dedicated residents hadn’t fought a decade ago to save the trees that have come to define the historic state park.

Save Our Pines, a nonprofit, grassroots group, organized in 20...

