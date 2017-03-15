Florida Keys News
A decade of shade
Save Our Pines picnic to celebrate success
By now, there’d be none.
The towering Australian pine trees that sway above Fort Zachary Taylor State Park would be relegated to photographs and memories — if a group of dedicated residents hadn’t fought a decade ago to save the trees that have come to define the historic state park.
Save Our Pines, a nonprofit, grassroots group, organized in 20...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.