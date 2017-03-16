STOCK ISLAND
LKMC to host open forum with board, CEO
Lower Keys Medical Center will hold an open session with the hospital’s board of trustees and CEO David Clay at the hospital on Thursday, March 23, from 11 a.m to noon.
The session will include updates on facility projects and the hospital’s progress in enhancing quality and improving patient, physician and employee engagement and satisfaction.
The session...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.