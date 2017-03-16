Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Two injured following crashes on U.S. 1
CITIZEN STAFF

Two motorcyclists were critically injured in separate crashes on U.S. 1 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney reports that the first accident occurred late Tuesday night, around 11 p.m., at Mile Marker 7 near Key West. James W. Belcher, 70, from Powell, Tennessee, was driving a Harley Davidson northbound when for unk...

