Two injured following crashes on U.S. 1

Two motorcyclists were critically injured in separate crashes on U.S. 1 Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Kathleen McKinney reports that the first accident occurred late Tuesday night, around 11 p.m., at Mile Marker 7 near Key West. James W. Belcher, 70, from Powell, Tennessee, was driving a Harley Davidson northbound when for unk...