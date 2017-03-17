Citizen's Voice
“You must be new to Key West. Those of us who have lived here all our lives appreciate the Navy, and always have. But that doesn’t mean we appreciate the jets flying low over head. There’s no reason for them to do that. It’s always been a controversial issue, and folks in Key West have always ask the Navy to keep their pilots away from the land.”
̶...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.