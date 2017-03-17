Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Friday, March 17, 2017
Supreme Court defines sex in Key West case
BY KAY HARRIS Citizen Staff
kharris@keysnews.com

It no longer is a question of “what ‘is’ is” in the state of Florida as the state Supreme Court’s ruling Thursday officially defined “sexual intercourse,” after nearly three years of review of a Key West case that dated back to 2011.

The landmark case was the first of its kind, with a man being accused of having sex with his live-in boyfrie...

