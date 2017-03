1853: The case of the brig Cimbus, which wrecked on the Western Dry Rocks, was heard in federal court. The vessel sailing from Philadelphia to New Orleans with an assorted cargo and a steam locomotive on deck broke apart in a storm after it hit the Dry Rocks. The Key West wreckers were able to save the locomotive from the ocean bottom and were awarded a fee of $8,135.44.

18... For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.