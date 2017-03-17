ISLAMORADA
Railroad postcards topic of presentation
The Matecumbe Historical Trust will hold a free presentation on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. at Island Community Church on the Florida East Coast Railway and Overseas Extension.
Professor Seth Bramson, the only person in the country with the official title of company historian with an American railroad, will present, for the first time in public “The FEC Extension Series Po...
