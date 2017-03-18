CELERINA ELIZABETH NORCISA MAJOR

Celerina Elizabeth Norcisa Major, 91, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017.

Family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel for a viewing.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church....