CELERINA ELIZABETH NORCISA MAJOR
Celerina Elizabeth Norcisa Major, 91, passed away Monday, March 13, 2017.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral home chapel for a viewing.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, March 18, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Church....
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.