Saturday, March 18, 2017
Santa Fe takes advantage of Lady Conchs' miscues
BY RON COOKE Citizen Staff Writer
The Key West High School softball team suffered its first home loss on Friday night, a 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe at The Back Yard.

Now 15-2 on the season, the Lady Raiders took advantage of six Key West errors for four unearned runs to ease away with the win.

Key West coach Jason Garcia knew its opponents this weekend would test their mettle.

“Coming...

