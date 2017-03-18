Santa Fe takes advantage of Lady Conchs' miscues

The Key West High School softball team suffered its first home loss on Friday night, a 5-0 defeat to Santa Fe at The Back Yard.
Now 15-2 on the season, the Lady Raiders took advantage of six Key West errors for four unearned runs to ease away with the win.
Key West coach Jason Garcia knew its opponents this weekend would test their mettle.
“Coming...
